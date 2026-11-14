First Look at Star Wars: The Experience at The Franklin Institute: Photos & Full Details [Exclusive]

In 2027, Star Wars will be marking its 50th anniversary year, and while there will be a host of celebrations, from theatrical re-releases of the beloved movies to Star Wars Celebration in April and more, there will only be one official 50th anniversary exhibit, and we’ve just gotten a first look. Arriving to Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute on February 13, 2027, Star Wars: The Experience will offer guests a massive 18,000 square feet of interconnected galleries that will contain a range of art, immersive experiences, and artifacts, many of them screen used and on display for the very first time.

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Excitingly, those objects are already confirmed to include iconic items like Darth Maul’s double-bladed lightsaber (the first of its kind when it debuted in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace) and Darth Vader’s costume, which is easily one of the most identifiable images from throughout the entire franchise. Additional highlights of the exhibit to come include a lightsaber sound bar, offering guests the opportunity to hear various hums and ignitions of myriad lightsabers; an immersive Tantive IV corridor; Queen Amidala’s Throne Room; a full-scale Han Solo carbonite prop with two interactive stations for visitors to get their own carbonite experience; and so much more. At the recent press event, ComicBook got an early look at some of the artifacts to be displayed and sneak peeks at the renderings of what is to come. Check out more below.

Star Wars: The Experience Will Be the Perfect 50th Anniversary Celebration

At the Star Wars: The Experience on-sale event, kicking off the start of ticket sales for the experience, multiple artifacts were on display, including Kylo Ren’s iconic lightsaber from throughout the Star Wars sequel trilogy, a Night Trooper helmet from Ahsoka season 2, an Imperial TIE Fighter model, a maquette of Ezra and Chopper from Star Wars Rebels (both of whom have now made the jump to live-action in Ahsoka), and an adorable Porg from the sequels. As exciting as these items were, though, they were really just a teaser of everything to come in the full-scale exhibit next year. In fact, renderings gave an even closer look at what the official exhibit will be like, complete with a peek at the aforementioned carbonite section.

We previewed 'Star Wars: The Experience' – opening to the public in 2027!



Journey through the galaxy and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film that launched the Skywalker Saga with the world premiere of an official exhibition at The Franklin Institute on February 13, 2027! pic.twitter.com/pMxgBQRo0A — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) November 13, 2026

With so many exciting things to come next year (including, notably, the release of Ahsoka season 2 on Disney+ in January and the release of Star Wars: Starfighter in theaters in May), this exhibit is coming just in time to get fans excited and fully in the swing of the 50th anniversary year celebrations. The exhibit officially opens on February 13, 2027, and tickets are already on sale through the Franklin Institute, with a limited number of tickets available per day, each with specific time slots.

How are you planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Wars? Let us know in the comments below.