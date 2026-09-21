Dave Filoni Confirms the Biggest Ahsoka Season 2 Fan Theory, & It’s Going To Be Huge

As far as Star Wars TV shows go, there’s no question that Ahsoka season 2 is the biggest upcoming release. In fact, regarding canon shows, only Ahsoka season 2 and Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord season 2 are confirmed to be in the works, making Ahsoka the only live-action show that’s guaranteed to be on its way—a massive change for Disney Star Wars, especially since 2019. We already know that Ahsoka season 2 will be released this January, and confirmed some truly major details, including the fact that Hayden Christensen won’t just be returning as Anakin Skywalker; he will also be part of yet another Clone Wars-era flashback sequence alongside Ariana Greenblatt as young Ahsoka Tano.

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What exactly that sequence will entail has been kept under wraps, but there was plenty of speculation that this would involve the Mortis Gods, a trio of gods who were introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and represented the Force itself. The Son represented the dark side of the Force, the Daughter represented the light side, and the Father embodied balance. Sadly, all three gods were dead by the end of their Clone Wars arc, which seemed to suggest that they would not appear in Star Wars movies and TV shows again, but then the Ahsoka finale revealed that Baylan Skoll was on the hunt for them. After the Clone Wars era was confirmed to be part of Ahsoka season 2, rumors became rampant that they would appear in the show, with a mystery character looking very similar to the Son only intensifying those rumors. Now, Filoni has just confirmed that the Mortis Gods will be back, and it is about to completely change Star Wars.

The Mortis Gods Are “Definitely a Thing” in Ahsoka Season 2

Per Empire Magazine, Lucasfilm Co-President Dave Filoni just confirmed that the Mortis Gods are “definitely a thing” in Ahsoka season 2, adding, “What we’re dealing with is: are you going to believe in this or not? And what is the danger if it’s real? And how are you going to prioritize your goals here?…What would a Jedi do versus what would a regular person do? Those things come up through the course of the season.” Curiously, Filoni additionally confirmed that audiences won’t need to watch The Clone Wars to prepare for Ahsoka season 2, suggesting that the new episodes will do the heavy lifting of explaining who they are, what happened during this Clone Wars arc, and what all of this means. Perhaps these flashbacks will therefore be a live-action recreation of exactly what happened in The Clone Wars, although that’s speculative for now.

In the meantime, this news could give way to a whole new host of theories, including what the significance of the Mortis Gods could be for this next stage of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano’s respective stories. As of now, it’s not clear what will happen with Anakin’s Force Ghost story arc or Ahsoka’s story arc and whether this may very well be the last time either appears in Star Wars. If that’s the case, then it makes a major theory about them all the more likely. Namely, some believe that, with the Mortis Gods dying in The Clone Wars but now becoming significant in Ahsoka season 2, this could mean Anakin, Ahsoka, and Baylan becoming the new Father, Daughter, and Son—fulfilling Anakin’s destiny to bring balance to the Force, along with explaining why neither his Force Ghost nor Ahsoka appeared in the sequel trilogy. That would be absolutely incredible if true, but there’s no way to know for now.