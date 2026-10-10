Dave Filoni Teases a “Weird” New Empire in Ahsoka Season 2, & Fans Have Questions

Star Wars fans have now been waiting three full years for Ahsoka season 2, and unfortunately, the wait isn’t quite over yet. Although the second season was initially supposed to be released this summer, it was delayed and now has a release date of January 2027. For some, that timeline has meant waning interest, but for the most part, Star Wars fans remain eager to see what the next step of this story is, especially considering that Ahsoka season 1 ended with several serious shockers, from the fact that Thrawn had made it back to the main Star Wars galaxy and is intending to recreate the Empire with himself at the helm to the reveal that the Force Ghost of Anakin Skywalker is watching over Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano on Peridea while Baylan Skoll is searching for the Mortis Gods.

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Clearly, that set up quite a bit for Ahsoka season 2, and so far, what we’ve seen suggests that this new season will indeed make good on many of those ideas. , for example, already confirmed that Thrawn will continue his efforts to rebuild the Empire, and Dave Filoni has confirmed that the Mortis Gods are “definitely a thing” in the new episodes. Filoni has now shared even more information about the new season, and it sounds like the Mortis Gods—which already represent some relatively deep lore and certainly some unusual additions to the larger Star Wars franchise—are only the beginning.

Dave Filoni Promises a “Weird” Empire and More in Ahsoka Season 2

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In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Filoni has reportedly spoken quite a bit more about the upcoming season of the show, and all of his comments suggest that Star Wars fans are in for quite a few surprises. Among them is evidently a new version of what was once Palpatine’s Empire, as Filoni explained that this new version will have “some weird stuff going on” and that this “is not the Empire” audiences knew. While that doesn’t give too much away regarding what this new Empire will entail, the fact that the Mortis Gods are already confirmed to be returning suggests that Filoni means taking the more mystical side of Star Wars, such as what was seen in some of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and bringing it to life in live-action.

In fact, other comments by Filoni seem to confirm this, as the Lucasfilm co-president reportedly elaborated, “Some of the audience is Scully, and some of the audience is Mulder. You have to serve both. Some of audiences can be, ‘That’s crazy, come on.’ And some are like, ‘Well…maybe that’s true!’ Why do you so easily believe in a Force Ghost? What’s the truth there? Fans will litigate that, and I think that’s the beauty of the fandom.” Presumably, this means that Filoni will indeed be dipping more into the mystical, supernatural side of the galaxy far, far away, and that’s undoubtedly going to lead to some controversy among fans. Already, in fact, social media is full of questions and concerns from Star Wars fans.

I want a Star Wars show that unapologetically leans into the weird, supernatural side of the universe, but I still want it to have well written characters and not be led by a flat OC who barely evolves while also needing to watch 11 seasons of animated kids shows to understand — 🍄Oddyssey Talks ⎇⚢ (@OddysseyTalks) October 9, 2026

EU didnt really have that problem. Sully and Mulder were both well satisfied. Filonis problem is he isnt creative at all. This season is going to suck and break several types of lore. — Dark Meld Depot-SW (@Catlover10000S) October 9, 2026

Well the Empire we knew is gone. It died with Vader & Palps.



This one has witches and by the looks of it maybe some reanimated witches from those coffins.



I’m looking forward to the story finally making its way to the First Order — DarthBeard Brix (@darthbeardbrix) October 9, 2026

It seems Filoni was right about the disagreements and discourse among fans stemming from these changes. Even so, it will be fascinating to see where Filoni takes this story next and what that might mean for the future of the franchise.

Are you excited to see the new concepts in Ahsoka season 2, or do you think Filoni is taking it too far? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.