First Look at the X-Mansion Layout For Avengers: Doomsday and Fans Have a Major Question

Fans have been eager to see what Disney’s D23 event has in store this weekend, and while we await news regarding possible trailers for projects like Ahsoka season 2, VisionQuest, Star Wars: Starfighter, and Avengers: Doomsday, there have already been a number of thrilling reveals. Among the biggest news thus far has been confirmation that Ahsoka season 2 will include another flashback to the Star Wars: The Clone Wars era, as confirmed by Anakin Skywalker’s winter Clone Wars costume, and hints about the plot of Doomsday also revealed through a new costume for Doctor Doom.

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Now, yet another display has caught D23 guests’ attention, this one not only tied to Doomsday but also connected to the Marvel property that just about everyone wants to finally see in the MCU: the X-Men. Specifically, schematics for the X-Mansion, which will apparently be appearing in Doomsday, have been put on display at D23, and in addition to the thrilling implications this has for the role of the X-Men in the movie, this image has also led to myriad questions about the mansion, especially given the context that Doctor Doom will be an imminent threat in the movie.

What Will Be The X-Mansion’s Fate in Doomsday?

The blueprint of the X-Mansion, appropriately titled “Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters,” shows two levels, with most rooms comprising either bedrooms or classrooms. Unfortunately, just given the images that are available and the writing on the blueprint, it’s difficult to see what some rooms are labeled, but one thing is clear. This schematic doesn’t show a basement. Of course, that has led to speculation that there is something of note—something that Xavier, perhaps, would want concealed—in the basement of the building. In addition to that absence and what it could mean, many fans are discussing what this building’s fate will be.

First look at the X-Mansion layout for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. pic.twitter.com/UaIDNHnwQR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 14, 2026

Many in the comments are specifically suggesting that the X-Mansion is going to be shown only for Doctor Doom to destroy it within the first half of the movie. One such comment reads, “This better not get destroyed in the first act,” with a meme of Pedro Pascal smiling down at a phone. A similar comment, although one that at least gives the building a bit longer to survive, says,”All this gorgeous square footage just for Doctor Doom to completely level the entire property in the second act. Charles better have premium property insurance.” Of course, for now, the mansion’s destruction is entirely speculative, but it’s understandable why fans are immediately having this response.

Surely, it’s not good news that Doctor Doom is descending just as the X-Mansion is making its debut. In fact, some in the comments have even begun to suspect that Doom might be targeting Xavier’s school, which is a compelling theory about the potential plot of this movie. After all, we still don’t really know what Doom wants in Doomsday. No matter what the X-Mansion’s role or fate in the movie, though, audiences are clearly excited to finally be getting such a blatant connection to the X-Men in the MCU.