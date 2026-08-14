Ahsoka Season 2 Concept Art Reveals Shocking Connection to the Prequels

D23, the colossal Disney fan event, is officially underway, and already, there have been surprises and shockers for fans. Last night alone, guests of the event were granted access to the display floor, featuring sneak peeks of various Disney movies and TV shows that are currently in the works. That included a look at concept art for Frozen 3, which showed off a new character design for Anna, and a peek at Anakin Skywalker’s Ahsoka season 2 costume that confirms a flashback to Star Wars: The Clone Wars once again. The latter is particularly notable because of what Ahsoka season 2 represents in the larger Star Wars franchise right now.

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Namely, Star Wars currently has very few projects officially in the works (although that’s likely to change this weekend, as D23 would be the perfect time and place for such announcements). Currently, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord season 2 is the only canon animated show confirmed to be coming out, and in terms of movies, only Star Wars: Starfighter has an official release date. Likewise, Ahsoka season 2 is the only live-action Star Wars TV show confirmed to be on its way—a major change from the last several years—and it has already been delayed from this year into next year. Thankfully, it seems like progress is being made, and now, brand-new concept art from the upcoming season has been unveiled at D23, revealing some truly shocking details.

Ahsoka Season 2 Concept Art Shows an Unexpected General Grievous Connection

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The panels of Ahsoka season 2 concept art depict a number of exciting scenes, but perhaps the most notable and unexpected is a shot of ancient Jedi Order droid Huyang wielding multiple lightsabers—a clear callback to the prequel trilogy era villain General Grievous. In fact, the concept art of Huyang looks like a dead ringer for the scene in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith in which Grievous walks menacingly toward Obi-Wan Kenobi while spinning four lightsabers. In the art, it seems like a similar approach may be happening, with Huyang walking towards villain Shin Hati. Although this might seem surprising or even out of place, this actually fits with Huyang’s backstory, as he was an architect droid who helped younglings build their lightsabers and is therefore very familiar with the weapons.

Huyang wielding four lightsabers like General Grievous will face off against Shin Hati in AHSOKA Season 2#D23 pic.twitter.com/l1uNB1WUAi — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) August 14, 2026

Additional concept art for Ahsoka season 2 shows a range of scenes, from Grand Admiral Thrawn sitting in a very Imperial-looking room, drenched in red light, to Morai, the convor from the Mortis Gods arc who was once linked to the Daughter but now follows Ahsoka Tano, watching over Ahsoka and Sabine Wren on Peridea. At the very least, it seems like the new season will continue its exploration of the Mortis Gods and their connection to the planet of Peridea, on which Sabine and Ahsoka remain trapped, as well as the threat that Thrawn poses now that he has made it back to the main Star Wars galaxy. Sadly, fans still have several more months to go before the show is released, but hopes remain high that a trailer is coming this weekend.