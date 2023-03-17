Captain America: Civil War Star Responds to DCU Role Rumors

Earlier this week, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman were spotted on the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of DC Studios' Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, fueling rumors the two have been cast in an upcoming property from the James Gunn and Peter Safran-led outfit. Now, a new social media post from Grillo is continuing to pour gas on the fire that is social media speculation. Sharing a screenshot of ComicBook.com's red carpet story, the Captain America: Civil War star publicly wondered if he and Perlman would soon appear on-screen together once again.

"Me and my guy [Ron Perlman] we did a little film together awhile back," Grillo shared to his Instagram stories. "Could this be two? Hmmmmmmmmmm."

It's speculated the two could be joining Creature Commandos, an animated series that will officially serve as the introduction for the new DC Universe. As previously explained by Gunn and Safran, actors voicing characters in the franchise's animated shows will also likely play the same roles in live-action.

"And in terms of animation, sometimes it's a fun way to introduce characters or introduce stories that would frankly be too expensive to be done in live-action," Safran told members of the press at the time.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained at the same event. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

Who are the Creature Commandos?

Created by Jeff Lemire and Ibraim Roberson, Nina Mazursky was a scientist for S.H.A.D.E. whose life and marriage fell apart after losing her young daughter to a terminal illness. She created the Creature Commandos, and at first ended up squaring off against The Atom. That first generation of creatures was unstable, and had to be imprisoned in a microscopic prison called The Zoo, but Nina created a second generation of Creature Commandos, which turned out to be the heroes she fights alongside now. Including herself in the experiment, she was transformed into an amphibious genius in a special suit.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!