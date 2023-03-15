Creature Commandos: Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman Spotted at DC Premiere Amid Casting Rumors

DC's Creature Commandos will soon enter production, officially kicking off work on DC Studios' new DC Universe. While the project is the only animated series announced as part of the outfit's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters offering so far, it's expected those who voice the characters will also reprise the roles in live-action. Now, some DC fans are thinking the series has found at least two of its ensemble.

Monday night, DC Studios hosted the Los Angeles premiere of Shazam!: Fury of the Gods and in attendance were Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman, two actors who've previously had no connection to DC. First pointed out by a DC-tracking Twitter account, both actors can be seen in photos captured by members of the paparazzi. On top of appearing at the DC red carpet premiere, Grillo teased a potential role for the James Gunn-led outfit earlier this year while Perlman has been a favorite of many to both voice and play the franchise's version of Frankenstein.

Frank Grillo at the Shazam! Fury of the Gods! premiere. ✨⚡️ pic.twitter.com/RMt8SEgfsv — nitsi ; ♡ ⚡️shazam 2 era. (@swiftsgeckos) March 15, 2023

At an event unveiling the studio's first chunk of programming this January, Gunn's colleague Peter Safran said Creature Commandos was forced to be an animated series because of the story it was following. "And in terms of animation, sometimes it's a fun way to introduce characters or introduce stories that would frankly be too expensive to be done in live-action," Safran told members of the press at the time.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained at the same event. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

Who are the Creature Commandos?

Created by Jeff Lemire and Ibraim Roberson, Nina Mazursky was a scientist for S.H.A.D.E. whose life and marriage fell apart after losing her young daughter to a terminal illness. She created the Creature Commandos, and at first ended up squaring off against The Atom. That first generation of creatures was unstable, and had to be imprisoned in a microscopic prison called The Zoo, but Nina created a second generation of Creature Commandos, which turned out to be the heroes she fights alongside now. Including herself in the experiment, she was transformed into an amphibious genius in a special suit.

What other characters would you like to see pop up in subsequent seasons of the animated series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!