Jamie Lee Curtis Offers Promising Freaky Friday Sequel Update

Last year, Jamie Lee Curits played her most iconic role, Laurie Strode, for the very last time in Halloween Ends. While her days of going up against Michael Myers are over, Curtis is interested in going back to some of her other characters. In fact, there's been a lot of talk about making a Freaky Friday sequel. In 2003, Curtis and Lindsay Lohan remade the classic Disney movie, and both leads have expressed interest in working together again. Curtis was recently on The View and she shared her idea for the follow-up. Now, the Academy Award-nominated star is saying the sequel is actually going to happen.

"It's going to happen," Curtis said this week at the Producers Guild Awards (via Variety). "Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it's going to happen.' It's going to happen."

"Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who has to take care—who switches places," Curtis previously on The View. "So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who's still, you know, happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon … And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers—today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world as an old lady."

What's Next For Jamie Lee Curtis?

In addition to earning her first Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Curtis has some big projects in the works. It was recently announced that she would be teaming up with Nicole Kidman for a new Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta books.

According to the report, Kidman will be playing famous forensic pathologist, Kay Scarpetta, while Curtis will be taking on the role of her sister, Dorothy. In addition to Blumhouse Television, Kidman is executive producing the project through Blossom Films and Curtis via Comet Pictures. Liz Sarnoff (Barry) will serve as showrunner, and it's being reported that the show is nearing a two-season straight-to-series order. Back in 2021, Curtis' Comet Pictures and Blumhouse Television secured the rights to the book series, which began with Postmortem in 1990 and has continued with 26 books overall, including last year's Livid.

Do you want to see Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday 2? Let us know in the comments!