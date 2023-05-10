The Muppets Mayhem Creators Are Hoping Disney Will Start a "Muppetverse"

The Muppets Mayhem is now streaming on Disney+, and it marks the second Muppet series to be released since the streamer debuted back in 2019 after Muppets Now. The new show follows Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Lips AKA The Electric Mayhem as they set out to record their first album. The beloved band is joined by human actors Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and Anders Holm. Interestingly, the show doesn't feature other iconic Muppets like Kermit and Miss Piggy, but the creators behind the show are hoping The Muppets Mahem will be the beginning of Disney's "Muppetverse." Adam F. Goldberg and Jeff Yorkes recently spoke with Gizmodo about their dreams for the future.

"When Jeff approached me with this idea of doing a Mayhem [project], it was initially a movie. And then I said, 'Let's make this as a show,'" Goldberg shared. "But Jeff, Bill [Barretta], and I have very lofty dreams that Disney starts this Muppetverse where it's just like Marvel or Star Wars, this web of movies and specials and animation. We would love to help them do that. But if you're going to do that – they started just with Iron Man, right? So for us, it was like, we're just doing a show about the band; let's focus on this one very specific corner of the Muppet Universe. Let's show Disney and the audience there's whole backstories here and we just want you to fall in love with this band. Let's not worry about anybody else. And from there, let's now kind of branch out and do even more. So that was always our idea. In fact, we were kind of more excited about introducing new Muppet characters. That was always a goal for us."

"We consciously chose not to include the other Muppet characters," Yorkes added. "We want to make this about the band – that they can do this on their own. They wouldn't be saved by the other characters. It might be nice if you see one or two, but let's not do it in such a way that it didn't feel organic to the story."

All episodes of The Muppets Mayhem are now streaming on Disney+, and The Muppets Mayhem soundtrack is available on all streaming platforms. The band's debut album, The Electric Mayhem, is set for release on vinyl on May 12th. You can pre-save/pre-add the digital soundtrack and pre-order the vinyl album here, and listen to your favorite tracks from the Muppets on their Spotify playlist here.