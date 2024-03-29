Freaky Friday Stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Reunite to Tease Sequel

It's been over 20 years since Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan starred in the beloved Freaky Friday remake. The onscreen mother-daughter duo are friends in real life, and they've teased plans to make a sequel to their Disney classic. Lohan confirmed a sequel was in the works earlier this month, teasing, "I don't want to say too much, but it's happening." Today, Curtis posted a photo of herself with Lohan, and the caption has fans hoping the sequel is on its way to becoming a reality.

"DUH! FFDEUX! @disney @disneystudios," Curtis wrote. You can check out the post below:

"It's going to happen," Curtis previously said of the sequel. "Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it's going to happen.' It's going to happen."

ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Curtis last year, and we brought up how she's said she's done playing Laurie Strode from the Halloween franchise, and asked if there are any other roles she would like to revisit.

"I think, you know, I'm 65 this year," Curtis explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I think Freaky Friday would be a nice little revisit. I have some other things I'm trying to do. I got to wind it down."

Earlier this month, ComicBook.com also spoke with Rosalind Chao, who portrayed Pei-Pei in Freaky Friday, and she said she would be more than willing to appear in the sequel.

"Of course!" Chao explained in our interview for Netflix's 3 Body Problem, which you can check out above. "That was such a fun experience. First of all, I love Mark Waters, the director, so much. I love everybody on that so much that — I will give you a little tidbit. So when we filmed Freaky Friday, I loved all those people so much that I even came back and gave them a freebie day to film that wedding thing that kind of went viral on TikTok, because I just liked hanging with them."

Chao also revealed the inspiration for her character in Freaky Friday, revealing that, "Sometimes I got some grief about doing the accent in that. In fact, I was playing my dad, who is that lady in the restaurant. He's just like that."

Stay tuned for more updates about Freaky Friday.