Borderlands Movie First Look Images Feature Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, and More

Lionsgate's Borderlands adaptation isn't set to release until August, but two new photos have been revealed from the film. The images feature cast members Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, and Florian Munteanu, as well as the robot Claptrap (voiced by Jack Black). The images were published by People, and gives us our first idea what the cast will actually look like in the movie. There isn't much to go on just yet, but from the images, it appears that the movie is sticking pretty closely to the source material! Each of these characters seems immediately recognizable, and that could bode well for the film.

The full cast photo can be found below.

(Photo: People, Lionsgate)

In addition to the cast photo, a solo image of Blanchett as Lilith was also shared. Lilith is one of the most important characters in the Borderlands video game series, and essentially the franchise's protagonist. Blanchett can be seen with Lilith's trademark hair; not only the red coloration, but also the lighter blonde streaks.

(Photo: People, Lionsgate)

Troubles on the Borderlands Film

The Borderlands movie has had a difficult path to release. Filming on the movie wrapped all the way back in June 2021, with reshoots taking place last year. The movie is directed by Eli Roth, though Tim Miller had to fill in on the reshoots as Roth was busy with his horror film Thanksgiving. The original script for the film was written by Craig Mazin, best known for his work on The Last of Us adaptation. While that would seem to bode very well based on reception to the HBO series, it was revealed last year that Mazin had requested his name be removed from the film, with "Joe Crombie" replacing him. At the time, it was reported that Crombie is a pseudonym for Mazin, though Mazin has denied this.

All of these changes over the last few years point to a troubled production, and it will be interesting to see how the finished product turns out. Video game adaptations have been having a major renaissance over the last few years, thanks to huge success stories like Sonic the Hedgehog, The Last of Us, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It seems every viable video game series is getting tapped for an adaptation, and Borderlands makes a lot of sense in that regard. The franchise has sold nearly 80 million units since its debut in 2009.

Borderlands Release Date

Barring any more unforeseen delays, Borderlands is set to release in theaters on August 9th. When it does arrive, hopefully the film will prove to be an enjoyable adaptation for fans of the video game series, as well as a compelling adventure for those that have never played them.

Are you planning to see Borderlands when it releases in theaters? How do you feel about these first images from the film? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!