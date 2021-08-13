Free Guy Star Lil Rel Howery Made Ryan Reynolds Crack Up While Filming

✖

Free Guy is finally playing in theatres, and it is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% critics score and a 95% audience score. In fact, due to the movie's success, Ryan Reynolds announced today that Disney is interested in making a sequel. Free Guy follows Reynolds as Guy, an NPC in a multiplayer game world who starts to realize he can affect the world and the people in it. In the movie, his best friend is another NPC named Buddy, who is played by Lil Rel Howery. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently had the chance to chat with Howery, and the actor/comedian talked about working with Reynolds.

"You know, this is what I love about Ryan, when you do have a jam and you say something right away, either cut, he’s laughing or he has to take a break and just like, 'Dude that’s so funny. That’s so funny.' Which I love about that, too, because that dude is a huge star and he doesn’t have to do that, doesn’t have to say anything like that. So when Ryan’s like laughing, like, 'Dude that was great, that was funny,' and I think we just weirdly had a good time playing friends, like it was just was to bounce off each other. I don’t care if it be snapping at his face, like, 'Hey what are you doing' or we laying across from each other talking about some of the people, it’s just, I don’t, it doesn't happen all the time when you just have that type of chemistry with somebody, but I think when you're two giving actors, right, especially in a comedy, it’s so much easier to bounce off each other."

Free Guy was directed by Shawn Levy and based on a story by Matt Lieberman. In addition to Reynolds and Howery, the movie stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. You can check out the official description here: "A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late."

You can watch ComicBook.com's full interview with Lil Rel Howery at the top of the page.

Free Guy is now playing in theatres.