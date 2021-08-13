Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds Honors the Movie’s Big Cameos in Touching Post, Gets Salty Reply From Chris Hemsworth

✖

Free Guy is finally playing in theatres and features a stacked cast led by Ryan Reynolds. In addition to the top-billed stars, the movie features lots of exciting cameos. Channing Tatum, Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, and John Krasinski all made appearances in the movie, some stealthier than others. This week, Reynolds took to Instagram to thank all of the stars for appearing in his film, and his post got a hilarious reaction from Chris Hemsworth, who was a little salty about not being included.

"This movie is about friendship. And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don’t have photos of everyone, here’s to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film," Reynolds wrote. "No worries mate , least I could do , BFFs," Hemsworth joked in the comments. "Evans said you weren't 'camera ready.' Whatever that means," Reynolds replied. You can check out all of Reynolds' photos in the post below:

Reynolds has teased that Disney is interested in making a Free Guy sequel, so maybe we'll see Hemsworth in the next one. During a recent press conference with Reynolds, ComicBook.com asked about Evans' cameo and Reynolds talked about how the Marvel star jumped right in.

"The thing I will always... There's so much that's been written about the film industry and show business in Hollywood and so much... You read so many things that are just so utterly terrible about that industry and the people in it. Largely true. But there is actually a community there that is real. And there are a lot of people within that community that are wonderful. And the thing I'll never take for granted is the idea that you can be shooting a movie that big, like Free Guy, and call someone up and just be like, 'Is there any way you'd maybe jump in and do this little cameo?' Chris [Evans] happened to live in Boston was like, 'I'll be there in five minutes,'" Reynolds shared.

He added, "I mean, it wasn't even a... He didn't ask what it was. I could've said it's the most graphic nude scene you will ever do in your life. But he didn't even ask. He just showed up. He was there. We had him shot in and out in less than five minutes. He required nothing. He just was like, 'For the love of the game.' And I've known Chris for probably 10 years now. And so that was great."

Free Guy is now playing in theatres.