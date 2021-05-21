Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Gets New 2021 Release Date

✖

The upcoming Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds was previously slated to hit theaters today, only for Disney to announce last month that it would be pulled from the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the studio now confirming that the film will hit theaters on May 21, 2021. Following the studio's major Investor Day yesterday, where they announced a number of new projects, the studio unveiled its intended slate of upcoming releases, which brought with it a variety of projects having their releases modified. Of course, while the film might currently have a new release date, the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and what the state of movie theaters will be in the coming months means we won't at all be surprised if the film earns further delays or if it pivots to a Premium VOD release.

In the film, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

This is only the latest complication for the film, as it was previously developed by 20th Century Fox, with Disney's acquisition of that studio putting a wrinkle in its release strategy. Even this past October, the cast and crew of the film poked fun at the unpredictable nature of the movie industry, as they recorded a number of lines about when the film could potentially be released, which included the cast announcing the various holidays throughout the year in which it will finally be in theaters.

Despite the various delays, Reynolds has high hopes for the film, even going so far as to claim he thinks it's his best movie.

"I do think it's the best movie-making experience that I've ever had easily but also I think the best movie I've ever done," Reynolds shared during a virtual press conference for the film. "It's the most pertinent to our times, in that sense. Where I feel Deadpool was a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out, this really to me speaks to a broader spectrum of where we are in the world, and not only that, but how we are in the world. So, I think that's one of the reasons I think it's my favorite movie. But it's also, yes, the experience certainly plays into that, but also this incredible cast."

Free Guy is expected to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.

