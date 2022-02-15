Daisy Edgar-Jones & Sebastian Stan’s Fresh Movie Trailer Released

Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones’s movie Fresh has a brand new trailer and people are loving the look so far. Back at Sundance, people got a taste of what the movie was doing and the buzz became palpable. On social media, there were a ton of posts about what the larger world would do once it released. Now, Edgar-Jones and Stan have a surprise hit bubbling under the surface. The Marvel actor has been busy with The 355 and Pam & Tommy recently. Edgar-Jones has Where the Crawdads Sing coming up shortly as well. This is will likely be a hit with people who enjoy a thriller and beautiful people jetting around. Check out the trailer for yourself down below.

In a previous interview with UPROXX, the Marvel star talked about how he approached romance in Monday. This theme of whirlwind romances and media informing them has cropped up in some projects since. Both Pam & Tommy and Fresh both have some critique of modern relationships in them. Check out what he had to say.

“It was just giving it you straight, and in a way, it’s very much that nobody likes Monday, but we’re all going to end up waking up in Monday at some point, so you know, you can’t pretend that it doesn’t exist,” Stan began. “And you can only run away from it for so long before you crash into the wall, and I think the idea of relationships — particularly now, as I feel that technology continues to get in the way of how we connect, more and more — begs for us to continue to sort-of explore relationships in a truer sense.”

“Let’s not cater constantly to how sometimes, people want to watch a movie about how great things can be,” he added. “We should also just be mindful of the things that happen sometimes in relationships and how messy they are and how unpredictable they can be. They can start out one way and often surprise you in good ways but also in bad ways.”

Searchlight Pictures described Fresh down below:

“FRESH follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.”

