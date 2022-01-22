Sebastian Stan Trends After New Movie Earns Rave Reviews at Sundance

Sebastian Stan is trending and it isn’t completely for his Marvel work. The Winter Soldier actor stars in Fresh and people are getting a chance to see it at Sundance this week. Early indications out of the film festival has been positive. Daisy Edgar-Jones is right there beside Stan as the horrors of modern dating come into full view. One of the best quirks of the MCU veteran is the wide variety of other projects on his plat at any given time. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star has talked about the need to pursue passion projects in the past. This latest one might really get audiences going when it hits Hulu in early March. For now, fans can just bask in all the whispers about Fresh online. Check out what people are saying down below.

Earlier this year, Stan talked to Comicbook.com’s Jamie Jirak about The 355. In that conversation, we asked when we’d be seeing Bucky again. The Winter Soldier star basically said he didn’t have a clue. “I don’t, I really don’t. I haven’t known that for ten plus years, I always am very happy when I get to live another day, hopefully before I get too old. We’ll see, anything is possible.”

All these reviews saying they're surprised Sebastian Stan is so talented and an amazing actor pic.twitter.com/Y6UIPuKSST — rihab 🍉 (@riricitaa) January 21, 2022

Will you be checking Fresh out in March? Let us know down in the comments!