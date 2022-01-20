Pam & Tommy: Jason Mantzoukas’ Shocking Role Revealed

Cruella and I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is returning with Pam & Tommy, the new Hulu limited series that follows Tommy Lee’s whirlwind romance with Pamela Anderson. The titular roles are being played by Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Solider) with big names such as Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling on the cast list. Today, Variety released a profile on Stan and James, which revealed another member of the cast list (“member” being the keyword). Turns out, Jason Mantzoukas, the comedic actor known for The League and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, will be voicing Tommy Lee’s penis in the show.

According to Variety, Lee’s autobiography, Tommyland, actually mentions the Mötley Crüe drummer having conversations with his own penis, so the series decided to include a heart-to-heart moment between Lee and his privates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from [Lee’s] memoir,” writer Robert Siegel explained. “I think it might be a first [for television]. There was gentle pushback because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive.”

Gillespie added that shooting the talking penis scene was “just awkward.” He explained, “You’ve got four puppeteers working with an animatronic penis. And then, how much is too much, and do you start to lose his emotional torment of what’s going on? Hopefully, it works.”

Stan chimed in, “By the end of it, I treated it like it was an intimate buddy conversation that one might have when they’re falling in love.”

James added, “You always have to approach those scenes with caution and make sure that you really trust the people involved … First point of call is the script. Do we feel it’s necessary? Do we feel that it’s progressing the story? Is it crucial to the character? Then you work with the director and how you’re going to block it and the intimacy coach. I felt very supported in all those aspects. It was very collaborative; we really spoke through each choice of what we wanted to show. It’s very choreographed, which is really important too. Certainly, with Pam & Tommy, and those crazy four days, we wanted to revel in that passion and explosion of their relationship. But we also didn’t want it to feel sensational or unnecessary.”

Pam & Tommy premieres on Hulu on February 2nd.