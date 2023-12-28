Frozen 3 Producer Teases "Amazing" Story in Future Disney Sequels

Frozen 3 was announced by Bob Iger back in February, and the Disney CEO revealed last month that a fourth installment is also in the works. Fans of Walt Disney Animation Studios are eager to learn more about the upcoming Frozen sequels, but nothing is known about the films' plots. However, Disney's Chief Creative Officer and the co-director of Frozen and Frozen II, Jennifer Lee, recently teased that "the team is hard at work" making the movies and that they are going to be "epic." Producer Peter Del Vecho recently spoke to The Direct and shared his own tease about the films.

"Look, we only do sequels if we believe there's enough story to tell," Del Vecho shared. "They're working on it up in development, I'm focused on 'Wish'. But it is exciting what they're working on. I will say anything that you read about it in the public, we haven't said anything about it. So it's all conjecture, but I trust that it's going to be amazing."

Will Jennifer Lee Direct Frozen 3?

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Lee about Wish, and asked if directing was still on the table for her considering her current role at Disney.

"Well, I definitely know that I want to go back to filmmaking at some point," Lee explained. "I'm getting older, but I'm not old yet. Depends on who you ask. The Frozens were the only two I got to do, and I never really got to do a film from scratch. Wish is the closest thing to that, because Wreck-It Ralph, I was brought; on Frozen, I was brought on; Zootopia, I was brought on. So that is a hunger for me, and at some point, I definitely will go back. Right now, I'm having so much fun with the new generation. I do get to be a part of every film. I do get to be a part of Frozen. It all feels great. But yeah, it's there. I think I'll know the right moment."

"The only thing I can say is Bob has announced there's more Frozen. And I'll say what we are working on, I am very, very, very excited about. That's all I can say," Lee teased when talking to ComicBook.com in another interview back in September.

