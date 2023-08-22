Brand-New Disney Frozen Podcast Announced

Frozen has a brand-new podcast coming out this fall! Disney Publishing Worldwide announced the news with Good Morning America today. ABC Audio is teaming with Walt Disney Animation Studios to fill fans in on what's happening with Anna and Elsa since Frozen II. It's a completely new story for viewers that have had their little ones commit the first movie to memory. There will be 12-episodes to this standalone adventure. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf are along for all the fun as well. There is no word if the original voice cast is coming back to voice the iconic characters in Frozen: Forces of Nature. It feels like that would enhance the appeal for a lot of people out there.

Frozen: Forces of Nature sees listeners whisked away to the Enchanted Forest. In this setting, Anna and Elsa discover copper machines that are disrupting Arrendelle in a huge way. Their quest sees the sisters trying to restore "the natural order of things." The only thing that can help them is restoring the Spirits of Nature. (Fans of Frozen II just perked up at the mention of the concept present in the sequel.) New characters that listeners will be introduced to include Lord Wolfgang, Queen Disa, and Astrid and Magnus the magpies. Ginger Zee of ABC News will be a voice presenter for the project.

Join Anna and Elsa in Disney's new Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature.

A new storytelling podcast from the world of Frozen.



What's Going On With Frozen III?

Frozen III is indeed on the way. Disney would be almost foolish not to explore the world of Frozen again after the success of the first two movies. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said that Toy Story and Zootopia would join in that sequel parade during an earnings call earlier this year. As the hand-wringing around entertainment at large continues to occur, there has been a call for a return to the familiar among observers. Well, Disney is going to give you that and more as the years roll by. Frozen fans, there might not be a release date. But, rest assured, the workers over at the company are already breaking down what that sequel is going to be about.

Iger began, "And today, I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia. We'll have more to share about these production soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."

Who Will Direct Frozen III?

One of Frozen's biggest creative forces will not be back for Frozen III. Earlier this year, The Wrap confirmed that director Jennifer Lee would not be back for the sequel. The original movie had such a big impact on popular culture. During Annecy Animation Festival this year, Lee told fans that she's not directing Frozen III. But, she's advising on the movie in some capacity and excited about the possibilities they're opening up as a team.

"I can't say where we are [with Frozen 3]," Lee said. "All our stories are driven by the artists in the studio. Where we're going with Frozen did not come from me. It came from an incredible person. That's a new piece, I've told no one. And I've been blown away by it and I'm just having a blast with that team,"

"I'm doing what I do with all the other projects," Lee elaborated. "It's really fun on Frozen,…cause we've lived the world for awhile together and a lot of the artists in the studio grew up with that film too, both of them, and have been there the whole way…They kinda own them as much as anyone else."

Will you be listening to the new Frozen podcast? Let us know in the comments down below!