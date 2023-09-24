Barbie Still Hasn't Surpassed One Major Box Office Milestone

Barbie just had its tenth week at the box office, and it still managed to make it into the weekend's top five-grossing films despite also being available on VOD. The Greta Gerwig-directed film scored an extra $3.2 million domestically this weekend after it was released in IMAX for the first time with bonus footage. Barbie has beaten many box office records since it hit theaters, including becoming the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman. However, when you factor in movies co-directed by women, Barbie still isn't number one. The film did surpass Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden, to become the highest-grossing live-action movie directed or co-directed by a woman, but there is still one animated film standing in Gerwig's way, and that's Frozen II.

Frozen II was released in 2019 and managed to earn $1,450,026,933 at the worldwide box office. The Disney film was co-directed by Jennifer Lee, who also helmed the first Frozen with Chris Buck. At the time of this writing, Barbie has made $1,427,450,087 worldwide, which means $22,576,846 still separates the films. At this rate, it doesn't look like Barbie will surpass Frozen II unless it gets another rerelease down the line. Either way, both films are major accomplishments for women filmmakers, and it's exciting to see Gerwig's film become the 14th highest-grossing film of all time as Frozen II remains in 13th place.

Margot Robbie Predicted Barbie's Box Office Success:

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they're brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," Barbie star Margot Robbie previously told Collider. "And then I gave a series of examples like, "dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg," that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that's been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, "And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig." And I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

