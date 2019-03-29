Funko’s Disney ‘Aladdin’ Diamond Collection Pop Figure is Now Available

If you were wishing for a sparkly Funko Pop figure of the Genie from Disney’s animated classic Aladdin, that wish has been granted. Hot Topic has added the Aladdin Genie with Lamp #476 Funko Pop figure to their exclusive Diamond Collection, and you can order one right here for $14.50. A sell out is inevitable on this one, so grab one while you can – and don’t forget that Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin is hitting theaters on on May 24th. The official synopsis reads:

“The Aladdin cast includes: Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (Ali, Men in Black) as the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses his magic lamp; Mena Massoud (Amazon’s Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter; Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life; Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself; Navid Negahban (Homeland) as the Sultan, the ruler of Agrabah who is eager to find a proper husband for his daughter, Jasmine; Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) as Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (Homeland) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.”

On a related note, Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid turns 30 this November, and Funko recently released an exclusive Pop figure to celebrate the occasion. It features Ariel in the sail dress that she wore when she first arrived on land. As you can see from the image above, the box includes 30th anniversary and BoxLunch exclusive branding. You’ll also notice that the Pop figure is adorable.

The Little Mermaid 30th Anniversary Ariel Sail Dress Pop Figure #545 is available to order online right here for $12.90. Inside that link you’ll also find a collection of new The Little Mermaid apparel and accessories. Note that BoxLunch is currently running a buy two, get one free Funko sale with free shipping with a $75 purchase. You can shop their entire Funko collection right here.

