Violent Night 2 Trailer Brings Back David Harbour’s Action Santa, And Introduces the Equally Twisted Mrs. Claus

David Harbour took a sharp detour from his role in Netflix’s Stranger Things to start rebuilding his movie career as a leading man. However, while projects like his Hellboy reboot (2019) didn’t work out, Harbour did score a nice cult-hit win with his ‘Santa Claus meets Die Hard‘ film, Violent Night (2022). The film earned a nice $76 million at the box office (on a modest $20 million budget), but, like Die Hard, it has managed to gain a foothold as an annual viewing for those who like a little more blood and bullets with their holiday-season celebrations.

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Now director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) is back to once again direct Harbour in Violent Night 2, with Pat Casey and Josh Miller also returning as screenwriters for the sequel. The biggest headline from the new Violent Night 2 trailer, however, is actress Kristen Bell (The Good Place) joining the franchise in the role of a sword-and-hammer-wielding version of “Mrs. Claus.”

Violent Night 2 Trailer Ups the Mayhem & The Laughs With Mrs. Claus’ Debut

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According to the synopsis: “In 2022’s bare-knuckle holiday sensation, Violent Night, an embittered Santa, armed with lethal combat skills, took out a team of mercenaries to rescue a girl and her family. Now, not-so-jolly Saint Nick suits up again to take on a ruthless gangster (Jared Harris) terrorizing the merchants of the Silver Bell Mall.

But when Santa forgets the true meaning of Christmas, he finds himself in the heart of a lively mall community in desperate need of his help. Sapped of his magic, he’ll need another way to take on the goons threatening the mall, and time is running out. Santa has to rediscover his faith in goodness and call in some last-minute reinforcements from the one person no baddie wants to tangle with: Mrs. Claus (Kristen Bell).”

Violent Night 2 has a release date of December 4th.