Funko Movie in the Works at Warner Bros.

With the success of The LEGO Movie and its subsequent spinoff franchise, it was only a matter of time before one of the major studios decided to turn the newest collectible phenomenon into a feature film. Funko is the biggest name in collectibles today with the line of vinyl POP figures showing up in just about every store you could possibly think of. Just as it did with LEGO in 2013, Warner Bros. is getting in on the trend and taking Funko to the big screen.

According to a new report from Deadline on Monday morning, Warner Bros. Animation has optioned the rights to Funko and is set to develop and produce an animated movie based on the collectible figures. Warner Bros. and Funko have had a relationship for nearly two decades to this point, and now that bond will grow even stronger with the introduction of a feature film.

Executive VP of Warner Animation Group Allison Abbate will oversee the partnership on behalf of the studio. Abbate is currently bringing Warner Bros. projects like Scoob, Space Jam 2, and Tom & Jerry to life.

“Their fresh take on pop culture make this figurines incredibly appealing to fans of all ages,” Abbate said of Funko.

Warner Animation has tapped the Oscar-nominated Teddy Newton to put the story of the Funko film together, alongside Disney Animation director Mark Dindal.

“We’re thrilled for this opportunity and are committed to make an amazing Funko movie that stands on its own merit,” said Funko CEO Brian Mariotti. “This isn’t about selling toys or building a brand. The team at Warner Animation Group have a unique vision of what the first film should be and we are extremely excited to take this journey alongside them.”

Warner Animation Group brought The LEGO Movie to life back in 2013 and it spawned three spinoff/sequel films in the years since: The LEGO Batman Movie, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

What do you think Warner Bros. will do with an animated Funko movie?