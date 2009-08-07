G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

✖

While this summer is set to see the debut of an all-new take on the iconic line of heroes with Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, fans will also be able to revisit the previous live-action adventures of the colorful characters as G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation will both be making their 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray debuts. As if seeing the action films in 4K resolution isn't already more than enough reason to add the adventures to your collection, each release will also come with a number of special features that dive deep into how the films were brought to life. Both G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation will hit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on July 20th.

Per press release, "When all else fails…these guys don’t! Based on Hasbro’s wildly popular action figures, Paramount Pictures’ big screen global blockbusters G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation make their long-awaited U.S. 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray debuts on July 20th from Paramount Home Entertainment. For the first time, both G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation will be available on disc in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality.

"Starring Channing Tatum, Marlon Wayans, Sienna Miller, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rachel Nichols, and Ray Park, as well as veteran actors Dennis Quaid and Christopher Eccleston, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra follows a top-secret elite strike force featuring the best operatives from around the globe. After a high-tech secret weapon is stolen by a mysterious and evil organization known as Cobra, it’s a race against time for the G.I. Joe team to avoid their enemy from plunging the world into chaos.

"Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum, and Bruce Willis star in the explosive global hit G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The G.I. Joe team has been set up to take the fall for a terrible crime they didn’t commit. Now, Roadblock, Duke, and the rest of the team must once again face their mortal enemy Cobra, as well as dangerous new threats operating within the government. When all else fails, one option remains — retaliation."

The special features on the two releases are as follows:

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Feature film in 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by director Stephen Sommers and producer Bob Ducsay

Blu-ray

Feature film in HD

Commentary by director Stephen Sommers and producer Bob Ducsay

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Feature film in 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by director Jon M. Chu and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura

Blu-ray

Feature film in HD

Commentary by director Jon M. Chu and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura

G.I. JOE: Declassified Mission Briefing Deployment Two Ninjas The Desert Attack COBRA Strikes The Lone Soldiers The Monastery Fort Sumter

Deleted Scenes

Both G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation will hit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on July 20th.

Will you be adding the films to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!