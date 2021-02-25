G.I. Joe Live-Action Lady Jaye TV Series in the Works

✖

G.I. Joe's Lady Jaye is set to be getting her own live-action series on Amazon Studios, per Deadline. Fans of the franchise saw Lady Jaye back in 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation, where she was played by Adrianne Palicki, with this new take set to be a standalone adventure for the character that will tie into the overall G.I. Joe universe. The previous live-action films, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation, enlisted some big-name stars, but failed to make a major impact on audiences. The overall live-action franchise is set to be getting a reboot, which will kick off with Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which aims to hit theaters on October 22nd.

Few details are known about the plot of the series, other than its focus on Lady Jaye's various undercover missions.

Henry Golding will be starring as the titular Snake Eyes in the upcoming reboot, with the actor previously teasing how much different that upcoming film will feel compared to what audiences might be expecting.

"Snake Eyes has just blown me away," Golding shared with NME last September. "They've recreated G.I. Joe into something very cool and a far throw from what we've seen thus far on the big screen. I think there's room for many spinoffs, to be honest. This, I think, will be the launch of a brand-new franchise."

He added, "To be honest, it was painful. It’s definitely much more of a martial arts film than a superhero movie. It’s very, very physical. I fucking hated it in the beginning because I couldn’t even squat down and go to the bathroom. The first week was literal hell. I think I cried on the phone to my manager. I was like: ‘I don’t know what I’m doing!'”

Snake Eyes is also set to star Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (La casa de papel) as The Baroness, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, with Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, and Steve Allerick as Snake Eyes' father.

Paramount Pictures has already announced that a follow-up film to Snake Eyes is already in the works, though it's unknown what that big-screen adventure will focus on.

Stay tuned for details on the Lady Jaye TV series. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is slated to hit theaters on October 22nd.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!