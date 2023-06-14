Barbie Movie Rating Officially Revealed

In just over a month, Barbie opens in theaters, and now, the eagerly anticipated film has received its official MPA rating. The Greta Gerwig directed film has received an official PG-13 rating for "suggestive references and brief language". Based on what we've seen in the trailer for the film, if we had to hazard a guess, the "suggestive references" are probably around the speed of the "beach" scene with the Kens facing off with one another and given that the same trailer sees Barbie (Margot Robbie) having an existential crisis of sorts, it will definitely be interesting to see where the "brief language" comes into play.

Interestingly, Robbie has addressed concerns about Barbie being "sexualized" in the upcoming film. In comments earlier this year, Robbie addressed the various costumes and outfits the character wears in the film, noting that they're for Barbie's enjoyment and not anyone else's gaze.

"I'm like, 'Okay, she's a doll. She's a plastic doll. She doesn't have organs. If she doesn't have organs, she doesn't have reproductive organs. If she doesn't have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire?' No, I don't think she could," Robbie told the outlet. "She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her... Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it's fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt."

"You feel that there's something there, which is part of the allure," Gerwig added. "It's unclear how this all kinda works. But it's not without intrigue."

What is the Barbie Movie About?

The Barbie movie will see Robbie's Barbie head out into the real world to find true happiness after experiencing an existential crisis in Barbieland. The film is directed by Gerwig with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

"The first time I read the 'Barbie' script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,'" Robbie revealed in an interview earlier this year. "'because they are never going to let us make this movie.' But they did."

Ryan Gosling Says No One Cares About Ken

Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, has previously joked about how people have never really been that interested in Ken — it's always about Barbie.

"It is funny," Gosling joked, "this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?"

"And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't," he added. "You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f-cked with Ken. That's the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So, your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

Gosling argued, "I care about this dude now. I'm like his representative. 'Ken couldn't show up to receive this award, so I'm here to accept it for him.' "

Barbie will star Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan.

The cast of Barbie also includes Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.