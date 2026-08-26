New Report Reveals Paramount’s Plan for James Gunn at DC Studios After Merger

After soaring high last year with the successes of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, the DC Universe hit a rough patch this summer. Supergirl bombed at the box office, posting a disastrous $126.3 million worldwide (a total lower than infamous flops such as Morbius and The Flash). DC Studios co-head Peter Safran attempted to steady the waters by expressing faith in the plan he and James Gunn have for the DCU, but Supergirl‘s performance sparked a new wave of superhero fatigue discourse and concerns that the DCU itself could be in jeopardy. Looming over all of this is Paramount’s impending acquisition of Warner Bros. Assuming the merger is finalized, there exists the possibility new leadership would look to replace Gunn and Safran with their own people. Based on the latest update, however, the current DC leadership can breathe easy.

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According to The Wrap, if the Paramount/WB merger is ultimately approved, Paramount will be looking to keep things the way they currently are. This means Gunn and Safran would remain in charge of DC Studios, while other top WB executives like Michael De Luca, Pam Abdy, and Richard Brener remain in their positions as well.

Will James Gunn and Peter Safran Continue to Lead DC Under Paramount?

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

Gunn and Safran’s future at DC Studios has been a hot talking point since Supergirl bombed, as reports indicated their contracts expire either this year or next year. Amidst that uncertainty, reading Paramount intends to keep the two around will come as a relief to fans who have been enjoying the DCU so far, but this latest update shouldn’t come as a major surprise. With the merger yet to be finalized, we’re still at the stage where Paramount is putting out signs that it won’t upset the apple cart, looking to quell any fears people have about the acquisition. Paramount’s higher-ups want to ensure everyone that this will be a smooth transition of power.

This is all to say that until new contracts are officially confirmed, any plans being touted now are subject to change. If Supergirl is the lone box office bomb of the bunch, it’ll be easy to dismiss it as a bump in the road for the burgeoning DCU. However, should upcoming films like Clayface and Man of Tomorrow underperform, then Paramount could opt to re-evaluate things and possibly take DC in a different direction. DC is one of the most prominent franchises WB has at its disposal, and Paramount will be looking to make a major splash with it assuming the merger goes through. If things aren’t working when new leadership moves in, there could be a change at the top.

Fortunately, the DCU got a much-needed rebound this month when TV series Lanterns debuted to critical acclaim and record-breaking viewership numbers. It’s the fourth DCU project to be well-received, joining Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2. Supergirl was a rather loud misfire, but so far, Gunn and Safran have a strong track record. The success of Lanterns is further evidence that they have the right idea in mind for on-screen DC adaptations, building a vast shared universe that can oscillate between distinct tones and styles (much like the comics). Clayface, a mid-budget film that cost just $40 million to produce, is in a great position to succeed, premiering this October. It promises to be a different kind of comic book adaptation, as it’s an R-rated body horror film that fully embraces terror and gore.

Man of Tomorrow could be the make-or-break moment for Gunn and Safran. Boasting a massive ensemble cast that includes numerous superheroes, the film is shaping up to be a major cinematic event. If that film is a hit and outgrosses Superman, then Paramount would have every reason to keep Gunn and Safran onboard. Should Man of Tomorrow disappoint, Paramount execs might need a bit of convincing. Man of Tomorrow only just wrapped principal photography, so it’ll be awhile before we get a proper look at the film, but it sounds rather promising. The premise of Superman and Lex Luthor teaming up is unique for live-action Superman films, and Brainiac should be a compelling villain. Gunn juggled large casts with his superhero movies before and has a great track record as a director, so Man of Tomorrow should turn out well.