DC’s Next Major Star Is Confirmed, But No One Believes Who Her Character Is (When Will James Gunn Address It?)

The cast of James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow has rounded into shape. About a week after the filmmaker confirmed there was one more role remaining, reports broke that Andor star Adria Arjona has joined the upcoming DC Studios film. Neither Arjona’s involvement nor her character has been officially confirmed at this point in time, but all signs are pointing to the actress portraying Maxima. It’s long been speculated that the queen of Almerac has a part to play in Man of Tomorrow, especially with Brainiac serving as the film’s main villain. As exciting as that prospect is, some DC fans remain convinced Arjona is actually playing a different character.

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Prior to her (apparent) casting as Maxima, Arjona was a popular pick to be the DC Universe’s Wonder Woman. Even in the wake of the Maxima news, some believe that it could be a ruse, and Maxima is being used as a codename to hide Arjona’s true role as Diana Prince.

If Adria Arjona is playing Wonder Woman I will fall to my knees crying tears of joy. — Carter Baizen (@rachellacroixs) April 15, 2026

something tells that adria arjona is gonna be wonder woman in the dcu cause she wasn’t apart of the screen lineup for the role of maxima for the man of tomorrow https://t.co/mdD4U7Zij0 — Mandevil (@Mandevil23) April 15, 2026

Make it official Gunn

Adria Arjona 🌟is Wonder Woman. 🔥🔥The world needs her.👩‍🎤 pic.twitter.com/GaxcSO3wj6 — 🏹🕸️ (@acegaadu) April 15, 2026

Idk if Adria Arjona is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman



But what is intresting that James didn’t say anything, confirms it, or announces it



The only thing that I can think about is that they haven’t signed the contract yet. Hopefully between today or next week they announce it. https://t.co/P9SOmwa5Bc — Cbmfan (@cbmfan24) April 15, 2026

When Will DC Studios Confirm Adria Arjona’s Character?

The timing of the Arjona/Man of Tomorrow reports was very interesting. The news broke on the same day as the Warner Bros. CinemaCon panel, where DC Studios co-head Peter Safran was on hand to promote the studio’s upcoming slate of feature films. In addition to showing footage from this year’s Supergirl and Clayface, it was also confirmed that Man of Tomorrow begins filming very soon. The panel would have seemed like the ideal place to officially confirm Arjona as part of the cast, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Gunn and stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult shared a video message teasing what’s in store for Man of Tomorrow.

Gunn, of course, has always been one to use social media to address rumors and reports about his upcoming projects. He wasted no time in debunking a trade report detailing a potential shortlist for a key Man of Tomorrow role (which mentioned Arjona), but he’s remained quiet in the aftermath of this latest development. It’s definitely possible that Gunn simply hasn’t had the opportunity to weigh in just yet. He’s always busy and is currently gearing up to start production on his next film. Gunn is great at interacting with fans, clearing up all sorts of speculation, but he can’t always be expected to respond to something at a moment’s notice.

There have been instances of reported castings falling through (see: Ryan Gosling exiting The Daniels’ mysterious event film), but typically when something like this circulates through the trades, it’s all but a done deal. DC fans shouldn’t be worried about Arjona stepping away from Man of Tomorrow. It’s unknown why her reported casting hasn’t been officially addressed yet, but it’s plausible she’s ironing out the details of her contract with DC Studios. Gunn could be waiting until Arjona’s name is signed on the dotted line before making an announcement.

It’s understandable why fans are so interested in seeing Arjona play Wonder Woman. She would be a strong fit for that role, as she’s proven her ability to handle action and emotionally complex character drama in the past. And it’s true that sometimes codenames are used in casting announcements to throw fans off the scent, but it would be odd if that’s what was happening in this particular case. Since Maxima is a prominent figure in DC Comics lore with strong ties to Superman, it’d be strange to use that specific name to hide Arjona as Wonder Woman. With Man of Tomorrow starting production soon, hopefully fans get some clarity on this front in the near future.

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