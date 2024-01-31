Game Night Star Has Disappointing Update on Possible Sequel

Game Night was a solid success for Warner Bros. and New Line upon its release back in 2018. The action-comedy starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams made over $117 million when it hit theaters, but it has gained even more fans in the years since. Game Night has grown to be considered one of the better comedies of the 2010s, and that has people hoping to see a sequel at some point in the future.

Unfortunately, there hasn't been any movement on the Game Night sequel front, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon. Lamorne Morris, who played one of the main roles in the film, recently spoke to ET and was asked about Game Night 2. According to the actor, one of the directors (John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein) gave him a definitive answer about the sequel.

"You know,I ran into one of the directors not too long ago and I believe he said, 'No,'" Morris said. "Because I asked and I believe it was a straight-up 'No.' For me, I would love to. I think that was a very underrated comedy, people really love it – people who watch it, love it."

"For me, the ending of that film allowed for a sequel," Morris added. "And you know, the cast, we're all still acting. Somebody call Jason Bateman and tell him to make it happen. Or Rachel McAdams, they can make this happen."

Lamorne Morris on New Girl Return

Game Night 2 doesn't seem to be in the cards, at least not yet. Some kind of New Girl reunion or revival appears to be slightly more likely at this point. Speaking to Variety, Morris explained that those involved with the show have had conversations about getting back together.

"There have been talks about it. I'm not sure how serious those talks were," Morris revealed. "It is such a fun thing to do for us as performers, but the writing was so great, I'm not sure how easy it was for [creator] Liz Meriwether and her squad to create it. I feel they had fun in the writers' room, but I'm assuming it was also a tough job because I feel like every episode was on point. It takes brilliant writers and a lot of hard work to accomplish that. And so, it's easy for me as a cast member to say, 'Oh, yeah, I would love to do another,' because I just get to play and perform, but someone's got to create that atmosphere."