Ghosbusters: Afterlife Trailer Has Some Fans Asking Where's The Comedy

By Kofi Outlaw

The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer is now out, but it's not getting universal love from fans. Of all the issues that Ghostbusters fans are taking umbrage with, one that seems to stand out enough to become a trending topic is the fact that Afterlife's trailers don't seem to offer much in the way of humor. The original Ghostbusters film was built around the comedic hijinks of director Ivan Reitman and a powerhouse cast of top-notch comedic minds, such as Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Bill Murray.

Admittedly, Ivan Reitman's son Jason Reitman is known more for dramedy (Juno, Up In The Air) than blockbuster comedy. However, based on fan reactions, one has to hope that Sony and Jason Reitman made sure to include ample laughs in Ghostbusters: Afterlife...

Remember The Times?

Comicbook.com's Jamie Lovett wonders if we remember a world where Ghostbusters was still a horror-comedy franchise. Maybe 2020 truly changed everything... 

Will Your Park Have Dinosaurs?

Epic franchise crossover. This Jurassic Park meme has us #Dead. 

A Comedy? Or Just Paul Rudd?

The fact that every humorous moment in Ghostbusters: Afterlife's trailers belong to Paul Rudd is an ominous sign that he may be the only comedic relief in this movie. 

Serious Legacy

Could Jason Reitman's deeply serious love of his father and his legacy ultimately hurt the new Ghostbusters more than it helps the franchise? 

That's The Joke

Maybe Ghostbusters: Afterlife is going meta? 

For The (Old) Culture

There may be more tragic truth to this tweet than a lot of Ghostbusters fans may want to admit. Stranger Things has been off for a while now, and the new season won't arrive until 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic delay may have really used up a lot of the cultural relevance that Reitman was going for. 

Not My Ghostbusters

If inspiring the nostalgic feel of the original Ghostbusters was the goal here, it may not have been accomplished. 

Did You See Ghostbusters?

It doesn't get stated enough: Ghostbusters was a bawdy comedy-horror movie, with a lot of dirty jokes. Even if Ghostbusters: Afterlife has jokes, it technically wouldn't be enough to equate to the original. 

Respect 2016

Suddenly Ghostbusters fans are taking a second look at that 2016 female-led reboot. At least it had jokes. However, not everyone is mad that this Afterlife trailer isn't a joke fest. 

I Like This

One brave loner stands against the Twitter tide and tries not to get swept away...

