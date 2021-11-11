Ghosbusters: Afterlife Trailer Has Some Fans Asking Where's The Comedy

The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer is now out, but it's not getting universal love from fans. Of all the issues that Ghostbusters fans are taking umbrage with, one that seems to stand out enough to become a trending topic is the fact that Afterlife's trailers don't seem to offer much in the way of humor. The original Ghostbusters film was built around the comedic hijinks of director Ivan Reitman and a powerhouse cast of top-notch comedic minds, such as Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Bill Murray.

Admittedly, Ivan Reitman's son Jason Reitman is known more for dramedy (Juno, Up In The Air) than blockbuster comedy. However, based on fan reactions, one has to hope that Sony and Jason Reitman made sure to include ample laughs in Ghostbusters: Afterlife...