Ghostbusters 2020: Dan Aykroyd Confirms Role and Says He’s “Hoping” Bill Murray Returns

Dan Aykroyd confirms he will reprise his role as Ray Stantz in the Jason Reitman-directed Ghostbusters 2020, sequel to Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, and the franchise co-creator and producer is “hoping” original co-star Bill Murray will return as Peter Venkman.

“I’m not in the pictures so much anymore. We’ve got the Ghostbusters movie that we’re working on now, and I will have to be performing in that — it’s really good,” Aykroyd said on the Joe Rogan Experience. After admitting there was “a little conflict” with Paul Feig, director of 2016’s “really good” female-led Ghostbusters reboot, Aykroyd continued, “Now Ivan Reitman’s son Jason has written a new movie, called — well, it’s gonna be Ghostbusters, the third movie.”

When asked who stars, Aykroyd said, “It’ll be all, most of the original people. And then young stars.” Asked again if that meant the involvement of his co-stars from Ivan Reitman’s 1984 blockbuster comedy, Aykroyd clarified, “Yes, some from the original.”

But Murray, who has read the script Reitman penned with Monster House scribe Gil Kenan, has yet to board the 30-something-years-later sequel.

“We’re hoping,” Aykroyd said when asked if Murray appears. “Yeah, we’re hoping. And then the new cast.”

Reitman previously announced “perfect” cast Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel), Finn Wolfhard (IT Chapter Two) and Carrie Coon (Avengers: Infinity War), who star as a suburban family with an unknown connection to the original Ghostbusters. Reitman then added Paul Rudd (Avengers: Endgame) and later Celeste O’Connor (Wetlands) alongside newcomer Logan Kim.

“It’s gonna be great,” Aykroyd said. “I’m so excited about it, and it’s just wonderful to be able to [go] back and revisit that, all that. But as I was saying, I love my colleagues. I don’t do the pictures anymore much, and I’m in that one, but I love my [colleagues].”

During Ghostbusters Fan Fest in June, Reitman confirmed Aykroyd, Murray and original franchise stars Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver read his script. That confirmation came shortly after Weaver revealed her apparent involvement in Parade magazine.

Waiting on confirmation is Hudson, who last revealed he did not have a deal in place to return for the new movie.

“I know they’re doing [Ghostbusters 2020],” Hudson said in July when attending 2019 Salt City Comic Con. “I know Jason Reitman is going to direct it. He’s an amazing filmmaker. I’d love to be a part of it. I don’t have a deal yet, and I hope it works out. But no matter what, I know Jason’s going to make a great movie.”

Murray, who last told IndieWire he agreed to his cameo role as debunker Martin Heiss in the Ghostbusters reboot as a show of support, said in May he “would do this next one,” adding the original franchise stars are the “caretakers” of the franchise.

“They’re wonderful people. Danny, Ernie, Harold [Ramis], Rick Moranis, Annie Potts — they’re some of the coolest people and they had real careers,” Murray said. “They treat people well. They really understand what it is to be a movie actor. It’s a complete collaboration.”

GB20 began filming on July 15 in Calgary, Alberta under working title “Rust City” and is expected to shoot until October 10, according to the ACTRA Alberta website. Sony has dated the picture July 10, 2020.