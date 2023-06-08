That chill in the air is an icy new look at Ghostbusters 4 materializing on Ghostbusters Day. Jason Reitman, director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and co-writer of the upcoming sequel, shared the first teaser poster from the fourquel showing the iconic “no ghost” logo frozen in ice. Monster House and Poltergeist (2015) filmmaker Gil Kenan is directing the untitled Ghostbusters 4, which returns to the franchise’s old haunt — the New York City firehouse — with a new team of suited-up Ghostbusters who ain’t afraid of no ghosts: Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) and the Spengler family of Callie (Carrie Coon), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace).

Reitman revealed the poster, below, in celebration of Ghostbusters Day: the annual marking of the original film’s release on June 8th, 1984.

On TikTok, Graceshared a video revealing the inside of the restored Ghostbusters HQ:

Ghostbusters 4 has been shooting under the code name “Firehouse,” and Sony Pictures has set the new movie to open in theaters on December 20th. Plot details remain under wraps.

Kenan, who co-wrote Afterlife, is directing and executive producing the fourquel he co-wrote withReitman. Sony’s Ghost Corps banner, which was formed in 2015 with afocus on expanding the Ghostbusters brand, is producing with Reitman’s Right of Way Films for Columbia Pictures.

“A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side,” Reitman said when announcingKenan as director. ” It’s now time to hand those keys to my creativepartner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who willkeep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the sameproducorial care and support that my father showed me.”

Along with GB4, Sony is developing the previously announced animated Ghostbusters feature from Sony Pictures Animation — the studio behind the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the blockbuster Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — and Reitman and Kenan’s Ghostbusters animated series that will air on Netflix as part of an expanding Ghostbusters Universe.

Also featuring Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt,James Acaster, Emily Alyn Lind, and original Ghostbusters stars William Atherton and Ernie Hudson, Ghostbusters 4 is slated to open December 20th.