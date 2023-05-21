Original Ghostbusters Star Reveals They Aren't Returning for Afterlife Sequel

The latest entry in the Ghostbusters franchise will be here before you know it, although it appears it will arrive without a major piece of the puzzle. In a new interview, Ghostbusters star Sigourney Weaver has revealed she wasn't asked to appear in Ghostbusters 4 even after appearing in the franchise's first three entries.

"No, I mean, I wasn't asked to be in this Ghostbusters," Weaver said in a new chat with Collider. "And I think, you know, a little of us goes a long way."

Who's all in Ghostbusters 4?

Though Weaver doesn't look to be appearing, most of the cast of Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be back for the yet-to-be-named Ghostbusters 4 including Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Ernie Hudson, and William Atherton. New additions include Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind.

Jason Reitman is moving from the director's chair to the producer's suite, making way for Gil Kenan to helm the film from a script the duo wrote together.

"A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side," Reitman previously said when announcing Kenan as director. " It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."

Along with the live-action sequel, Sony is developing the previously announced animated Ghostbusters feature from Sony Pictures Animation — the studio behind the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — and Reitman and Kenan's Ghostbusters animated series that will air on Netflix as part of an expanding Ghostbusters Universe.

Ghostbusters 4 is set for release on December 20th while Ghostbusters: Afterlife can be seen on the Starz app.