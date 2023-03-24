Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Adds Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has reportedly added both Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani to the sequel. While details about the Sony Pictures follow-up has been hard to come by, but the castings are rolling in now. In the director's chair for the movie after Ghostbusters: Afterlife is Gil Kenan. Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd are also going to be back in the fold according to Deadline's reporting. Moving over into the writer and producer chair is Jason Reitman, who directed the franchise's last entry. New York City is on-tap for whatever is next for this next generation of Ghostbusters. Now, the plan is for a trailer later this year before a release around the end of 2023. So, things are moving ahead at a nice clip over at Sony.

Comicbook.com actually spoke to Ernie Hudson after the last film and said that he's already seen a draft of the script. "Jason Reitman — who actually was in the second movie, he was the kid who opens the second movie, and I just remember him being around the set on both of the movies. So I know that he grew up with them, it's very personal to him, he wrote an amazing script, and he's established himself as a director on his own right," Hudson previously told ComicBook.com.

"He's a wonderful director and so when this started to happen, and because Jason was involved, I felt this would actually happen, I was really excited about it," he added. "But when it happened, going to the set for the first time and seeing Sigourney Weaver and Bill [Murray] and Dan [Aykroyd], honestly, it was almost spiritual. I mean, I know that sounds weird, but I was very moved by it. I was very touched."

What Can You Expect From The Next Ghostbusters?

New director Gil Kenan spoke to Comicbook.com about being chosen to carry on the legacy of this franchise. "It's an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga," Kenan revealed. "I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film."

Reitman chimed-in, "A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side. It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."

