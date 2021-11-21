Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Says Unconfirmed Plot Detail Could Be Addressed in Sequel

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has finally hit theaters and the movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 61% critics score after 201 reviews and a 96% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. Currently, the movie is on track to have a successful opening at the box office, which means there’s a good chance it could be getting a sequel. It appears director Jason Reitman already has some ideas in mind. In fact, he was recently asked by Uproxx about Ghostbusters II (1989), and the choice to leave the original sequel’s updated logo behind.

“I wish I could talk to you about that,” Reitman replied when asked if Egon changed the logo of the ghost holding up a “two” back to the original at some point. “I’m just saying that’s a plot that is not in this film and we have ideas moving forward.” He added, “Ghostbusters II, definitely canon. There are references to Ghostbusters II in Afterlife. We meet Ray working at Ray’s Occult. The toaster from Ghostbusters II is in the kitchen in the farmhouse. There’s actually lots of lost of Ghostbusters II details but nobody knows Ghostbusters II outside of Vigo the Carpathian and the Ghostbusters II logo. So there’s this assumption that it is not canon but it is definitely canon.”

During another recent interview with Insider, Reitman opened up about following in his father’s footsteps and explained how he pulled from his own life for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Of course, Reitman’s father, Ivan Reitman, directed the original Ghostbusters.

According to the article, Reitman had a lot of abandonment issues being the son of a busy Hollywood director. He used this for the role of Callie (Carrie Coon), a single mother who feels her father never gave her much attention. However, her dad was busting ghosts, not directing movies. “Look, being the son of a director is complicated,” Reitman explained. “Being the son of someone who is obsessed with their work; I think about that with my relationship with my father.”

Reitman also shared that he thought a lot about his own daughter, Josie, while writing the movie. She grew up similarly to him and is also the child of divorce. “Every filmmaker is doing autobiographical work no matter what they are doing,” he shared. “I made this movie for my dad. I made this movie for my daughter. I think it mirrors the ways that we want to be connected to each other.”

In addition to Coon, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to star Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim. The movie also sees the return of classic cast members such as Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now playing in theaters.