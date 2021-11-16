Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on Friday, but reviews for the eagerly-anticipated film have begun to roll out which means we’re starting to get an idea of what critics think about the latest chapter in the beloved franchise. Now, the Rotten Tomatoes score for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is out and while the film isn’t in “rotten” status, the critical response isn’t overwhelmingly positive either. The film is, at the time of this article’s writing, sitting at 67 percent positive on the review aggregator, the number reflecting mixed feelings about the film from critics.



One of the things that stands out from the reviews posted to the site is that the film seems to lean into efforts to please “hardcore” fans of the Ghostbusters franchise – and depending on how you feel about that, that’s a criticism that is either a charming aspect of the film or a major problem. There are also some criticisms that the film isn’t especially funny, something that ComicBook.com’s Spencer Perry noted in his own review of the film. Perry ultimately gave Ghostbusters: Afterlife a 2 out of 5 rating.



“Beyond simply being a carbon copy of the two pillars of the franchise in terms of structure, Ghostbusters: Afterlife makes the shocking decision to largely strip humor out of the series entirely,” Perry wrote. “There are certainly some gags and jokes, but it’s not a laugh a minute. It’s not an inherently comedic tone throughout, and the one thing it doesn’t borrow from the original is not taking its premise to task for being complicated and silly.”



Directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters filmmaker Ivan Reitman, the film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim. The film is also expected to see the return of classic cast members such as Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, all seemingly playing their original characters from the 1980s classics. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom (Coon) and her two kids (Wolfhard, Grace) arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.



Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on Friday, November 19th.



Do you plan to check out Ghostbusters: Afterlife? What is your favorite film in the Ghostbusters franchise thus far?