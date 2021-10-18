Ghostbusters: Afterlife Releases New International Trailer

Sony Pictures UK has released the international trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The sequel, which is getting good early buzz and will premiere next month, has been repeatedly delayed as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, but at this point, it’s on track for its release date right around Thanksgiving in the U.S. It even screened at CinemaCon and again at New York Comic Con as they are looking to build hype for the global release on October 18, an event that represents the culmination of about 20 years of attempts to get a new Ghostbusters made.

During his life, Harold Ramis was one of the driving forces behind wanting to make a Ghostbusters 3, so it’s only fitting that in the film, his passing is marked in a profound way. The movie centers around Egon Spengler’s family, and how they deal with picking up his legacy in his absence.

You can see it below.

Uncover the past. Protect the future. Watch the new international trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Exclusively At Cinemas November 18. pic.twitter.com/KJ93LKn0M5 — Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) October 18, 2021

Directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters filmmaker Ivan Reitman, the movie is rumored to be an Easter egg-packed nostalgia fest, giving the vocal fans who objected to the franchise’s 2016 reboot what they wanted. The degree to which Ghostbusters, which hasn’t had a blockbuster hit since the original installment in 1984, can hope to bring in the kind of revenue that modern blockbusters demand is still up in the air, and if it takes bringing back Bill Murray to do it, the question then becomes how Sony can move forward from there, since it’s clear the original cast will not be coming back every couple of years to hunt more ghosts and make them more money. In the meantime, the reboot continuity has been abandoned (although in the comics from IDW Publishing, the two sets of Ghostbusters teamed up when it as discovered they were from parallel Earths).

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to star Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim. The movie is also expected to see the return of classic cast members such as Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, all seemingly playing their original characters from the 1980s classics.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom (Coon) and her two kids (Wolfhard, Grace) arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.