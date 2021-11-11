Ghosterbusters: Afterlife Teaser Reveals New Trailer Premiere Date

✖

Brand new footage from this year's highly anticipated Ghostbusters sequel is finally on the way. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was originally supposed to hit theaters back in 2020, is now set for a theatrical debut in November. We've still got a few months left until we see what the new generation of Ghostbusters has in store, but Sony is helping fans with the wait by unveiling a brand new trailer.

On Monday morning, Sony took to Twitter to reveal that the new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife would be released on Tuesday. The message was accompanied by a very short teaser, which promises plenty of action ahead.

"Something's coming," reads the tweet from the official Sony Pictures account. Watch the new trailer for [Ghostbusters: Afterlife] tomorrow."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Bokeem Woodbine, and Paul Rudd, all of which are newcomers to the franchise. Unlike the previous reboot, Afterlife will continue the story of the first two films and bring back original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, is directing Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The younger Reitman wrote the film's screenplay with Gil Kenan.

Last year, Ernie Hudson sat down with ComicBook.com over Zoom to talk about getting the gang back together for Afterlife, an experience that he said moved him deeply.

"Jason Reitman — who actually was in the second movie, he was the kid who opens the second movie, and I just remember him being around the set on both of the movies. So I know that he grew up with them, it's very personal to him, he wrote an amazing script, and he's established himself as a director on his own right," Hudson began. "He's a wonderful director and so when this started to happen, and because Jason was involved, I felt this would actually happen, I was really excited about it. But when it happened, going to the set for the first time and seeing Sigourney Weaver and Bill [Murray] and Dan [Aykroyd], honestly, it was almost spiritual. I mean, I know that sounds weird, but I was very moved by it. I was very touched."

