Ghostbusters Documentary to Premiere on Crackle

Fans might have to wait a bit longer to check out the latest entry in the Ghostbusters franchise, as Ghostbusters: Afterlife's release date was pushed from this summer to next March, but fans of the franchise will be able to check out the documentary Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters when it debuts on Crackle on June 18th. The new documentary will dive deep into the making of the original film, featuring interviews with not only the film's stars, but also the behind-the-scenes personalities who helped realize the unique vision. Check out the trailer for the film above ahead of its premiere on Crackle on June 18th.

Per press release, "Directed and produced by brother and sister team Anthony and Claire Bueno, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters charts the making of the original 1984 Ghostbusters, featuring exclusive interviews with over 40 members of the cast and crew including director Ivan Reitman and lead cast Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson. Over 10 years in the making, the documentary also chronicles the achievements made by the visual effects crew in creating the ghosts during the pre-digital age when special effects were still evolving."

"The Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters team and I are hugely excited to be premiering our beloved documentary on Crackle,” Bueno shared in a statement. “We truly hope to enthrall and enlighten audiences, fans and filmmakers alike, as we reveal the wonderful personalities, incomparable talent, and craftsmanship that went into making a film that captured the hearts of generations; Ghostbusters.”

The original 1984 movie captured the attention of audiences around the world, cementing it as a seminal movie of the decade. While the franchise might not have been as hot a commodity in the '90s and '00s, the 2016 reboot of the film resulted in audiences turning their attention towards the original and reigniting passion for the series.

“With this labor of love from Claire and Anthony Bueno, Crackle continues to bring original film documentaries to its viewers,” Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus, shared. “Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters is a true celebration of one of the most adored, lighthearted comedies ever created.”

Check out Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters when it lands on Crackle on June 18th. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is slated to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.

