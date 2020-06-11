Josh Gad Shares Ghostbusters Reunion Teaser

Frozen and Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad has released a teaser for the next episode of his webseries Reunited Apart, which brings together the casts of classic films for Zoom calls that look back on the legendary work they've done, look forward to what's next, and generate a ton of YouTube ad revenue for charitable organizations. Following hugely popular reunions for The Goonies, Splash, Back to the Future, and Lord of the Rings, Gad is getting the gang back together for a Reunited Apart episode bringing together the cast of Ghostbusters -- months before their next film outing together.

In a teaser for the episoide, which you can see below, Gad approaches Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman about the possibility of doing a Reunited Apart -- but the gag quickly turns to Gad wanting to talk to Reitman's father, Ghostbusters filmmaker Ivan Reitman. From there, it's just a process of working through the elder Reitman's oeuvre to make it to Ghostbusters.

You can see the trailer below.

Who you gonna call? See you all Monday June 15th at 9:00 AM PT / 12PM EST for #GhostbustersReunitedApart in support of @eji_org — SUBSCRIBE NOW! https://t.co/276anwko4d pic.twitter.com/KCHd3UFmxi — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 10, 2020

The trailer features Annie Potts, reading off some of her famous lines from Ghostbusters. The ad then goes on to reveal that the Reunited Apart episode will feature a conversation with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Potts.

In addition to appearing on the Reunited Apart series, those performers are expected to be back in 2021 for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a film that will continue the franchise, and pay tribute to the late Harold Ramis, the only original Ghostbusters not returning, because he passed away in 2014.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Jason Reitman, the son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman, will step behind the camera for the new film, co-writing the script for the new movie with Monster House's Gil Kenan. The Juno filmmaker previously admitted he was "intimidated" making a long-awaited sequel to his father's original pair of films.

Earlier today, Sony announced that Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as well as Morbius and the forthcoming Venom sequel, will be screened in IMAX when they hit theaters.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.