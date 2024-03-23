Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Leads Box Office Weekend

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is leading the box office weekend. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is busting towards a $42 million opening. Now, that's just two million under what it's predecessor did in its first weekend out. There's hope that maybe some Saturday theater-goers could push that estimate to $44 million. Sony Pictures is hoping for a little weekend magic as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire cost a little bit more than Afterlife did. (The reported budget for the new movie is $100 million, up from the $75 million from its predecessor.) So, the weekend box office settles into a nice groove as spring arrives in North America.

One reason for the slight dip could be the critical and fan reception to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The movie sits at a 43% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have it in the B-range with 85% on the Tomatometer. The B+ CinemaScore is something else observers are noting when talking about the sequel. Things don't get any easier for these Ghostbusters either. Godzilla x Kong is right around the corner and if that one performs to expectations, it could be hard to leg it out to the Easter holiday. So, there are a bunch of threads to monitor for this film.

Hows Good Is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

Interestingly, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has even more to do with the original movies than Afterlife did. That choice to move towards a more comedic and horror-driven tone might put off some viewers. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh reviewed the movie for the site, and noted the shift. But, he thinks its a journey worth taking for this franchise.

"Gil Kenan (Monster House) co-wrote Ghostbusters: Afterlife with Jason Reitman, before stepping into the director's chair for Frozen Empire, which he again co-wrote with Reitman," Cavanaugh explained. "As stated, the tonal focus of this sequel is different: more concerned with recapturing the classic fun of Ghostbusters, and less concerned with mulling over legacy and loss – despite this being the first Ghostbusters film since Jason's father, Ivan Reitman, died in 2022. Ultimately, it's a shift that comes at a cost – but one that's arguably worth paying."

What Happens In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 22, 2024.

Are you headed to the movies this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!