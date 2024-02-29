Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Featurette Previews "Genuinely Scary" Sequel

Who ya gonna call? Fandango, because Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire tickets are now on sale. The online ticket retailer announced pre-sales with a featurette (below) taking moviegoers behind the scenes of the Afterlife sequel, which brings the franchise — and OGs Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), Melnitz (Annie Potts), and Venkman (Bill Murray) — back to the iconic firehouse in ghost-filled New York City. But with nostalgia comes the new. There's new Ghostbusters recruits (the Spenglers!), new equipment (ghost trap drones!), new ghosts (Pukey!), a new villain (Garraka!), new cast members (Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani!), and a new director (Gil Kenan!)

"In this one, the scary stuff is genuinely scary," says Oswalt of the Ghostbusters sequel from the filmmaker behind 2006's Monster House and 2015's Poltergeist. Kenan, who co-wrote Afterlife with Jason Reitman, takes over the directorial reigns for the new movie that sees the old and new generation of Ghostbusters team up to thwart a supernatural apocalypse.

In Ghostbusters 4, the Spengler family returns to where it all started — the New York City firehouse — to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age. Frozen Empire introduces new villain Garraka, a spine-chilling spirit with the power to kill by fear itself: "the Death Chill."

"Because the Spengler family story drove the narrative in Afterlife, bringing Gozer back to center stage was a natural way to close the book on the past," Kenan previously told Empire Magazine. "But we are now in the post-Gozerian era of the Ghostbusters saga, so that means we're able to stretch out and create an entirely new mythology. And that's thrilling as a storyteller because there are all-new and terrifying stakes with fresh visual references to draw on."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire — starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts — is only in theaters March 22.