Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Cast and Crew Already Have More Sequel Plans in Mind

The Ghostbusters franchise got a surge in recent years, as Jason Reitman — son of original director Ivan Reitman — brought the series back with an eye toward the new generation. The story continues the original films, but with a slew of new characters and a more adventurous, Amblin-esque spin. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is being followed by this year's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and it appears there are plenty of ideas floating around for even more films in the future.

Speaking to Total Film, Frozen Empire director Gil Kenan said that he wants to keep the Ghostbusters franchise going beyond this next movie. It all just depends on how many fans keep showing up.

"Jason and I really love Ghostbusters," Kenan said. "We love these characters and we would be really happy if audiences were down to keep going on adventures with them. If audiences feel this way, then we know what the next stories are going to be."

While Kenan and Reitman may have ideas for more Ghostbusters movies, the cast seems to be down to continue showing up for them. Carrie Coon expressed nothing but excitement when presented with the idea of continuing to make new films in the franchise.

"Absolutely! There's something so thrilling about working on these movies, especially as a woman," Coon explained. "We're not often asked to participate in the adventure or the physical elements of movies like this. We're often just on the sidelines, so to be thrown into the action has been a real thrill. On top of that... Well, it's already going to be in my obituary, so I might as well lean in."

The same can be said for McKenna Grace, who plays the daughter of Coon's character in both of the new Ghostbusters movies. Despite the proton packs creating more difficult work days, she wants to keep suiting up as long as she can.

"As heavy as those frickin' proton packs are, I would gladly put one on again," Grace said. "The proton packs weight around 40 pounds, but I'm fine with that because it's been a dream come true to be part of this franchise. I love these films. I love getting to be a Ghostbuster. I mean, who are you gonna call? This guy! Me."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit theaters on March 22nd.