Ghostbusters Reboot Director Teases 3-Hour Director's Cut in Wake of Snyder Cut News

Following the announcement that Zack Snyder's Justice League would be coming to HBO Max in 2021, the internet started sharing jokes about various other unseen projects they'd like to see released, with the director of 2016's Ghostbusters Paul Feig weighing in on the matter by claiming there's a three-and-a-half-hour cut of his film that he's waiting to release. Given that Feig is known for his many hilarious comedies and that he included the hashtag of the "#FeygerCut," it's unclear how serious he is about an unreleased version of his film, but with the film being such a sprawling adventure, we wouldn't doubt that a lot of scenes ended up on the cutting room floor.

"There’s a three and a half hour cut of Ghostbusters: [Answer the Call] I’d be happy to share. #FeygerCut," Feig shared on Twitter when a fan asked for a Feig cut of Justice League.

While Hollywood has regularly delivered audiences remakes of beloved films, few projects have sparked as much controversy in recent years as Feig's film. Ahead of the film's release, some fans considered the project to be the final straw in remakes, due to the success of the original film, while other toxic fans began trolling the endeavor due to its decision to deliver female heroes instead of male protagonists. The film itself earned 74% positive reviews as calculated by aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, but with it earning only $229 million worldwide on a reported budget of $144 million, its financial success was far short of expectations.

A proper sequel to the original live-action films, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, was slated to hit theaters this summer, only for the coronavirus pandemic to see the project's release delayed. Despite the franchise exploring a different avenue with its latest film, Feig previously revealed that he would still like to see his reboot characters embraced by the series in the future.

“I hope,” Feig confirmed with /Film earlier this year in regards to his reboot series finding new life. “What’s so great, in the comic book world, they’ve done a lot of crossover ones where there’s like an interdimensional rip and our team joins up with the original Ghostbusters. So the fact that that’s already been laid and made comic book canon, anything could happen so who knows. I would love to see that team come back. We had so much fun making that movie, for whatever controversy it caused. The fact that so many kids love that, that we won the Nickelodeon Best Movie of the Year Award that year makes me very happy.”

