Disney’s Live-Action Hercules Remake Needs These Two Perfect Stars in Order to Work

Few studios have as many iconic animated films on their resume as Disney. After all, Walt Disney himself was the pioneer behind the first animated feature film, with the 1937 release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Now, with the studio’s ongoing effort to translate many of its animated classics into live action, fans tend to have high expectations about casting. See, for instance, the controversial performances at the heart of the 2025 live-action Snow White.

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One animated Disney film that has yet to get a live-action remake is Hercules. Of course, the 1997 release is one of the few installments in the period known as the “Disney Renaissance” that still hasn’t gotten the remake treatment, though it remains in development. However, according to Susan Egan — who voiced Meg in the 1997 Hercules — the film already has the perfect pair of leads.

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In a recent interview with Deadline, Egan declared she wants Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland and Zendaya to take on the starring roles. But is the Tony-winning and recently inaugurated Disney Legend on to something? Egan insists her pick isn’t simply because Holland and Zendaya “are the ‘it’ couple right now.” But it’s still worth noting that the real-life couple — who married in 2026 — currently star in the two highest-grossing movies of the year, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and the aforementioned Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Though Holland and Zendaya don’t share any screen time in the former, the latter is arguably built off of the chemistry they have cultivated both onscreen and off over the past decade.

The storyline of the latest Spider-Man adventure pins its emotional weight on Peter Parker’s (Holland) loneliness and how much he misses former girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), following the events of the previous film. And it’s that palpable connection that keeps viewers engaged, not just the superheroics, Spidey’s quips, and larger MCU connections. Many of the most talked-about sequences in the movie involve Peter and MJ’s lost romance. One particularly gutting reveal midway through the film gives the two some real pathos to dig into and makes fans yearn even more for their characters to reunite.

Of course, it takes more than just chemistry to carry a movie musical like Hercules. Thankfully, both Holland and Zendaya have extensive experience singing and dancing. Holland starred in the West End production of Billy Elliot early in his career and is gearing up to star in a biopic about Fred Astaire. Meanwhile, Zendaya has a long history as a recording artist, with hits like “Replay” and The Greatest Showman tune “Rewrite the Stars” under her belt. And then there’s the pair’s iconic Lip Sync Battle appearance. If Holland can tackle Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” then his rendition of “Go the Distance” should be no sweat.

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Zendaya and Holland certainly have the chemistry and musical chops to pull it off. But coming back around to the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, their status as essentially a Hollywood power couple and their cumulative box office track record — Zendaya, for example, has another likely blockbuster on her hands with this year’s Dune: Part Three — could lend the live-action Hercules the edge it needs to connect with audiences. Even if some fans are skeptical about a live-action Hercules, the promise of another film starring Holland and Zendaya might be a strong enough draw.

While the 2025 release of Lilo & Stitch proved that moviegoers will show up for the right live-action Disney remake, the disappointing performance of the live-action Moana called into question just how invested fans are in this trend. Perhaps the decade-plus of live-action Disney remakes is starting to wear on fans. Gone may be the days in which live-action takes on films like The Lion King and Aladdin — both released in 2019 — easily go on to become billion-dollar grossers.

Hades needs Meg to keep him in line

Casting Holland and Zendaya would give the live-action Hercules a much-needed boost, appealing to young moviegoers who might otherwise skip the film. Besides, Holland has tons of experience playing a super-powered young man learning to grapple with how to control and apply his power. It’s not a huge stretch to put him in Hercules’ tunic. And Meg’s take-charge, no-nonsense demeanor fits neatly with Zendaya’s roles in not only the MCU but also Challengers and The Drama. Will Disney follow Egan’s suggestion? Only time will tell. But the fact that frequent MCU directors Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Doomsday) are attached to produce the new Hercules doesn’t hurt Holland and Zendaya’s chances.

Disney’s Hercules is currently available to stream on Disney+.