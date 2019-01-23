First Teaser for Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Released

Well, that was certainly quick. Less than a day after it was revealed that Jason Reitman was working on a secret Ghostbusters movie, continuing the story began by the franchise’s original cast, a short teaser for the project has been released online.

EW unveiled the teaser this morning, and the 45-second clip will certainly add to the hype from fans that began on Tuesday night when the film was first announced. You can watch teaser in the video above!

Reitman, son of the original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, shocked fans of the franchise on Tuesday by announcing that he was bringing the legacy story back for a new chapter. After Paul Feig rebooted the franchise back in 2016, Reitman is looking to turn back the clock. There has been no word yet as to whether original stars Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, or Bill Murray will return, but the film will be a continuation on the canon from the first two movies.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman said. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

At this point, Reitman is keeping everything about the movie under wraps, including details about the screenplay he co-wrote with Gil Kenan.

“This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present,” Reitman continued. “We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

Sony has the film dated for Summer 2020, as indicated by the teaser, and the studio’s plan is to begin shooting sometime in the next few months.

