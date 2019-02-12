‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Filming Start Date Reportedly Revealed

Sony is calling the original Ghostbusters once again, as the studio is prepping a new sequel to the iconic franchise set in the same timeline as the first two films. The movie was announced back in January, and it looks as though a production start date has already been revealed.

On Tuesday, Discussing Film shared a new bit of information regarding the production of the new Ghostbusters movie. The site suggests that director Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters helmer Ivan Reitman, is hoping to have cameras rolling by the middle of May.

“Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters sequel is eyeing to begin filming on May 13th,” Discussing Film wrote in a tweet.

Sony attempted to recreate the magic of the Ghostbusters franchise back in 2016 when Paul Feig directed an female-led reboot. After mixed reviews and a slightly disappointing performance at the box office, it looks as though the studio is looking to get back to the roots of Ghostbusters. This movie will definitely be a continuation of the first two Ghostbusters flicks, but it’s unclear at this time if original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, or Ernie Hudson will be involved.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman said of his desire to tell this story. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

At this point, Reitman is keeping everything about the movie under wraps, including details about the screenplay he co-wrote with Gil Kenan.

“This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present,” Reitman continued. “We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

Sony’s Ghostbusters sequel is set to hit theaters in Summer 2020.