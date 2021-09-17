Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Sigourney Weaver Calls Film a Worthy Sequel to the Franchise

Movie fans are getting the chance to return to the world of the Ghostbusters this fall, as Sony finally releases the long-awaited Ghostbusters: Afterlife into theaters. Unlike the previous Ghostbusters film, Afterlife is bringing back the characters and story of the original 1984 movie, with several of the classic comedy’s cast set to return. This includes the one and only Sigourney Weaver, who has nothing but wonderful things to say about the new sequel.

Weaver, who will be reprising the role of Dana Barrett in the new Ghostbusters movie, recently spoke to ET Canada about returning to the franchise 37 years after the original film. With Jason Reitman — son of original director Ivan Reitman — at the helm of this new movie, Weaver said Afterlife as a worthy sequel to the 1984 classic.

“It’s full of heart. It’s very funny. It’s very charming. And it will surprise everybody,” Weaver said. “It’s just a glorious film.”

Weaver isn’t the only original Ghostbusters cast member getting positive vibes from Afterlife. Most of the returning stars have had nothing but kind words for this new adventure, including Ernie Hudson, who will once again be taking on the role of Winston Zeddemore. Last year, just a few months ahead of Ghostbusters: Afterlife‘s original release date, Hudson sat down with .

“Jason Reitman — who actually was in the second movie, he was the kid who opens the second movie, and I just remember him being around the set on both of the movies. So I know that he grew up with them, it’s very personal to him, he wrote an amazing script, and he’s established himself as a director on his own right,” Hudson said. “He’s a wonderful director and so when this started to happen, and because Jason was involved, I felt this would actually happen, I was really excited about it. But when it happened, going to the set for the first time and seeing Sigourney Weaver and Bill [Murray] and Dan [Aykroyd], honestly, it was almost spiritual. I mean, I know that sounds weird, but I was very moved by it. I was very touched.”

Are you looking forward to seeing the original Ghostbusters cast reunite in Afterlife? Let us know in the comments!

Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in theaters on November 19th.