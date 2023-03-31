Kumail Nanjiani Teases Role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel

Ghostbuster: Afterlife sequel star Kumail Nanjiani is already teasing his role in the blockbuster. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the actor said that participating in this franchise was a dream come true. While, he can't tell fans everything, Nanjiani does have some small details about Ghostbusters: Afterlife's sequel. "I can't really say very much about [the character] except something about my appearance is different in it," Nanjiani said to the outlet before noting that his character, "really does move the world forward quite a bit." The Ghostbusters star also said that he couldn't have ever imagined that this opportunity would have come around. But, it's here and it's oh-so real for everyone involved.

Nanjiani told PopCulture that being in one of these movies is, "a dream I wouldn't even dare to dream ... it was even too big to dream."

"The first Ghostbusters was my first favorite movie. I watched it over and over and over," Nanjiani mused about the series' start. "Truly, I remember my cousin telling me about the movie before I'd seen it and I was like, 'Wait, it's horror and it's comedy in the same movie?' I couldn't believe it. It felt like it was made for me."

How Is The Creative Team Approaching Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Comicbook.com had the chance to interview series legend Ernie Hudson after Ghostbusters: Afterlife and he told us that he'd already seen a draft of the script. "Jason Reitman — who actually was in the second movie, he was the kid who opens the second movie, and I just remember him being around the set on both of the movies. So I know that he grew up with them, it's very personal to him, he wrote an amazing script, and he's established himself as a director on his own right," Hudson said during the conversation.

"He's a wonderful director and so when this started to happen, and because Jason was involved, I felt this would actually happen, I was really excited about it," he continued. "But when it happened, going to the set for the first time and seeing Sigourney Weaver and Bill [Murray] and Dan [Aykroyd], honestly, it was almost spiritual. I mean, I know that sounds weird, but I was very moved by it. I was very touched."

