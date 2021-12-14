Ghostbusters Superfans Can Now Order a Life-Size Slimer Prop Replica

With Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters and new merch in the stores, it’s a pretty great time to be a fan. That said, if you picked up the Plasma Series Spengler Neutrona Wand prop replica ($124.99) and the matching Proton Pack you might need a ghost to capture. That’s where the life-size Slimer prop-replica comes in.

The Ghostbusters Slimer prop replica stands about 3-feet tall and is based on the original 1984 film. Features include a premium, highly-detailed paint job and a flat bottom with hollow construction. It should be pretty easy to move around and position for display.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First unveiled around Halloween this year (it would have been nice to have it then), the Ghostbusters Slimer Prop replica is finally available to order here at HalloweenCostumes.com (exclusive) for a whopping $499.99. That’s pricey, but previously released Slimer prop replicas were even more expensive. A foam version from NECA is currently available for $549.99 here at Entertainment Earth.

From the description:”Bring the very best in Ghostbusters decor home when you deck out your den with this Life Size Slimer Prop Replica from Ghostbusters. This prestigious bit of movie memorabilia is bigger than life and designed to look just like the classic “onion head ghost” seen on the set of the classic film. This Made By Us decoration features realistic painting that gives it a wet look and can sit flat on any surface or on a soft post thanks to its hollow structure. Standing at about three feet tall, this is one ghost that is sure to draw attention from your friends.”